Tahoe Talk: Iceberg on the loose; Some Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published (Listen)

National News:

– Largest storm system ever! The old Mount Shasta Ski Bowl in northern California holds the record for the most snow received from a single storm system. A total of 15.75 feet (189 inches) of snow was measured Feb. 13-19, 1959. … That led me down a rabbit hole of research and sent me to the top amount in a single hour which was 12 inches in Copenhagen, New York, Dec. 2, 1966. That same location also picked up 6 inches in 30 minutes during the event.

— Side Note: Top 3 Largest snowpacks in North America right now: “267 @ Snowqualmie, WA… “225 @ Mount Hood, OR… 204” Mount Baker, WA

– 6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published anymore because they portray people in ‘hurtful and wrong’ ways. He has authored 45 books total that have sold 650 million copies worldwide dating back to the 1920s

– Iceberg on the loose. Los Angeles or NYC sized glacial break off of 490 sq. miles. Experts don’t think this is due to global warming and will not contribute to rising sea levels

– It’s a great day to be worth $49m! Sen. Elizabeth Warren is proposing an extra 2% wealth tax. Billionaires would be hit with 3%. This would affect ~100,000 households and raise an estimated $2.8 trillion over 10 years, which could support child care, early education, and infrastructure.

– What stretch of road is arguably more iconic than Route 66 — the Pacific Coast Highway. Caltrans just announced that 23 miles of this beautiful stretch of Highway 1 is set to reopen May 1 after a huge landslide washed it out and collapsed a massive portion of the road.

Local News:

– On Friday last week, a vaccine distribution for high risk folks aged 65 & older – effort was a joint effort between Barton and El Dorado County and was held at the community college. They started the day with 1,600 doses and by the end of the day only one was wasted – Lots of people donated time and energy to help make it a success, so kudos to all you folks.

– Be sure to tune into the online auction this Thursday through Saturday for all things old Lakeside Inn casino – some things you have to have a license to bid on, like day 1 is for casinos only (slot machines), the other 2 days are general public

– The hits for Edgewood keep on coming – after the successful NHL games at the resort, they followed it up with an announcement that the US Open will have Edgewood host one of its qualifying rounds on May 10. To be eligible, you must have a handicap index not exceeding 1.4 – less than 10% of golfers have handicaps below 5 – and the total percentage of men who have a handicap index between 1.1 and 1.9 is 1.1%.

– On a similar note, US News & World report recently released their “best resorts in Lake Tahoe” – results are a combination of reputation with professional travel experts, guest reviews & hotel class rankings – the top 3 has pretty equal representation around the basin: 1-Ritz Carlton, 2-The Landing, 3-Hyatt Regency; Hyatt’s Stillwater Spa also recognized among the top 100 spas of 2020.

– Stay tuned! A story is being worked on about snow fleas and scorpion flies in Lake Tahoe