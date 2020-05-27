Tahoe Talk: Latin America virus spike; Miami gets rain dump from tropical storm
Today is our 50th episode of giving up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Global News:
- EU unveils record-breaking $826B stimulus package – Largest in European history, far outstripping the post-World War II Marshall Plan
- Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country plans to beef up its armed forces and improve its preparedness for military combat amid rising tensions with the US. Total defense budgets: China = $178B; US = $738B
- Latin America becomes the new global epicenter pandemic, WHO releases surging numbers in Brazil, Peru and Chile
National News:
- NASA SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral increases liftoff chance to 60% at 1:33pm PST today
- Miami receives half-foot of rain in 90 mins yesterday from Tropical storm Bertha
- NHL to forfeit rest of regular season and skip to 24-team playoff in two “hub cities”
- On this Day, 1939: The Golden Gate Bridge officially opens
Local News:
- NV Gov. Sisolak cancels live announcement and video due to exposure of COVID-19. Casinos still on track for June 4 opening
- CA Gov. Newsom continues to open up other parts of economy
- SLT City Council special meeting on Thursday at 9:30am
Listen to today’s discussion here.
