Tahoe Talk: Mystery seeds identified; Tyson makes boxing comeback
Get local, national and world news in 15 minutes. Listen to today’s discussion here.
Quick Hits:
- Third Hurricane in two weeks to threaten the US – Isaias hit Bahamas over the weekend and making landfall today
- Astronauts safely splash down after two months aboard ISS
- Mystery seeds from China identified as cabbage, hibiscus, lavender, and mint
- Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. bout slated for Sept 12th
- Apple Fire in LA started by arsonist spreads to 20k acres, 5% contained (10 active wildfires in CA)
- London has a fix for its public transit woes: Use open-air tour buses
- Apple announces release of iPhone 12 will be Oct. 2
In Other News:
- You no longer have to wait 90 days after a film’s theatrical release to catch it on a streaming service. A new agreement between AMC and Universal shortened the window to 17 days
- World’s largest tech trade show, CES, will be all-digital in January 2021 – Will return to Vegas 2022!
- The mystery origin of the largest stones used to build Stonehenge has been solved once and for all
- Attention mustard lovers! Available beginning August 1st, mustard brand French’s is releasing a beer concocted in collaboration with craft beer brewery Oskar Blues
Local News:
- 13-year old becomes youngest to complete Lake Tahoe’s ‘Godfather’ swim
- Tahoe East Shore Trail to temporarily close next week
- NDOT finishing project near Spooner Summit, travel delays expected on US 50
- Best of Tahoe & Truckee nominations are now open
Celebrate:
- Fri. Aug. 7 = International Beer Day!
Fact Check:
- Viral social posts claims C19 has infected far fewer people than 2009 H1N1 Swine flu… Not True.
Listen to today’s discussion here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User