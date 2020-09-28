Tahoe Talk: Nevada gov eases restrictions; Joshua trees endangered and more
Get local, regional and national news in about 15 minutes. Listen to the discussion here, or click on the link below.
Local News:
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces more relaxations
Postponement of events in the area
Bike Swim Ride around the lake is a success
Marlette human remains found
Wildfires explode Sunday night, Debate Tuesday, NBA Finals Wednesday, MLB playoffs.
- Amazon Prime Day announced for Oct. 13 and 14
- 200-plus new emojis will hit your keyboard in 2021
- Since all its resorts abruptly shut on March 17, Vail’s profits for the year plunged 68%. But Vail’s stock is up 40% since then on hopes of greener slopes this winter
- Western Joshua tree gets temporary endangered species status: due to the ravages of climate change — The California Fish and Game Commission’s vote marked the first time a species has been granted protections due to climate change under the state’s Endangered Species Act. Ironically this happened on the same day it granted 15 solar energy farms permission to remove Joshua trees in the way of their projects
- The Secretary of State’s Elections Division has set up a service that allows voters to track the status of their mail-in ballot. The electronic service will let voters know when the ballot is mailed to them, when it is received by the county and when it has been counted: nevada.ballottrax.net
- California’s community college system is experiencing a systemwide decline of student enrollment this fall, with some campuses reporting double-digit losses. The fact that fewer students have enrolled for this fall reveals a worrisome decline for the nation’s largest college system — total: 116 institutions serving more than two million students.
- Fact Check: Viral video claims Bill Gate’s is making $200 billion from vaccines. 26-second clip has been cut from a longer TV interview, where Gates estimated the global social and economic benefits from his foundation’s $10 billion investment
- Sunday, Oct. 4 = National Taco Day
