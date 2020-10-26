Tahoe Talk: New electric Hummer; Taco Bell changes menu; Virus vaccine available in China

75th Episode!

LOCAL:

Washoe Co. COVID cases surging. Now the per capita epicenter in the State of Nevada

Gov. Sisolak last week announces NV will not walk back restrictions yet

Crystal Bay Casino hosts live show over the weekend with 150 people in attendance, SnowGlobe canceled

San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak requires 50%, or 1,800 prisoners to be released or transferred

Outdoor dining in Lake Tahoe battling the cold temps and winter

NATIONAL:

Taco Bell discontinues many popular menu items like the the Mexican pizza and potato soft tacos – Missouri man buys in bulk and freezes to sell for $70 per item

A Minnesota man just won the “Pumpkin Super Bowl” with a 2,350-pound gourd named Tiger King. The champ took home $16,450 in prize money, receiving $7 per pound in a “pay-by-the-pound” system

GMC Hummer-EV, 1000 horsepower, all electric, zero to 60 in 3 seconds, 18 cameras, 6 inch suspension lift with the press of a button… I could go on and on. BUT!! The best is “crab walk” where it can drive diagonally. Check out the video online

Movie theaters offering curbside pickup for popcorn, and you can rent out an entire room for $99 … Heavenly Village has the popcorn offering.

You can now get a COVID-19 vaccine in China. Two injections of CoronaVac made by SinoVac (otherwise known as Beijing Kexing Bioproducts) cost 2,000 rmb ($300) at the private Taihe Hospital in the Chinese capital. The treatment still hasn’t passed final, Stage 3, clinical trials but is already being offered to the public on a first come, first served basis. Anyone can turn up, pay their money and get the jab (COVID-19 vaccines are projected to be available to the entire American public by April 2021

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups wins the LA Times “Halloween Candy Powder Rankings” top spot

In two out of the past five elections the electoral college has awarded the White House to the loser of the popular vote. Let that sink in … three million more people voted for Hilary Clinton in 2016, but 77K votes in three key mid-west states swung the entire presidency (That’s smaller than some college football stadiums)

Friday 10/30 = National Candy Corn Day