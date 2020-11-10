Tahoe Talk: New ski area in Alaska; Mammoth opens Saturday
- Mammoth announces opening day this Saturday, Nov. 14, Squaw Nov. 25, Homewood Dec. 11.
- Sun Valley Resort, the historic Idaho mountain destination, has been awarded the #1 ski resort by SKI Magazine for 2021.
- A new ski area is coming to the United States this winter. Skeetawk, located in Hatcher Pass, Alaska plans to open on Dec. 5. For its inaugural season, the new ski area will have a triple chairlift, 10-12 groomed runs and a day lodge. Hatcher Alpine Xperience – the non-profit which will be operating the ski hill – plans to expand the ski area in the years to come to include, ski rentals, ski lessons, lighting, snowmaking, as well as adding additional terrain and lifts
- Tioga Pass still open and Yosemite has dropped the day-use reservation system. Likely still limiting total car count. Also, Emily Harrington, a mountain climber from Placer County, has become the fourth person, and the first woman, to free-climb Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan in a single day
- In other National Park news, Beep, a Florida-based autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service provider will deploy the first autonomous shuttles at Yellowstone National Park in May 2021. The program will test multi-passenger, electric automated vehicle platforms to provide visitors a safe, innovative and eco-friendly transportation alternative while exploring Yellowstone. The plan is to deploy and operate two autonomous shuttles in the Canyon Village but exact routes and stops have not been determined yet.
- McDonalds introduces their own new meatless burger. What do they call it? The McPlant of course. Plant based options will be available in 2021 for items such as the Big Mac and other signatures as well
- NBA dishes out an early Christmas present. Season will begin Dec. 22nd!
- Last week a Humpback whale scooped up kayakers in Avila Beach, and then spit them back out when it realized what was happening. Photos and video online.
- Sun 11/15 = Nat’l Clean Out Your Fridge Day
Local:
- Washoe Co. reports 328 new C19 cases just yesterday.
- NLTRA launches a new initiative for local restaurants called Take Out Lake Tahoe
- Trump rally in Carson Valley raises funds to pay for fines via GoFundMe
- Christmas tree permits on sale for Lake Tahoe on Nov. 16
- North Tahoe Fire District will begin controlled burns this week
