Tahoe Talk: Packed United flight shocks passengers; More stimulus funding on way?
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
National News:
- Worldwide Totals: 4.2M cases, 284K deceased, 80K in US
- 14.7 unemployment rate, highest since Great Depression
- Packed United flight from NYC leaves passengers and internet shocked, United claimed they would leave all middle seats empty but did not
- Another stimulus package still on the table. Payroll tax cuts? More checks sent out? More funding for state and local government? Wait and see?
- England, Germany, France begin reopening schools and business today
- Dr. Fauci compares Latinos and African Americans to nursing home COVID-19 susceptibility
- #NationalEatWhatYouWantDays
Local News:
- Prescribed burns planned this week around Lake Tahoe
- ‘Tahoe Only’ inspection seals required to put boats in Lake Tahoe
- Dealing with ‘a sense of uncertainty’: Officials concerned about Truckee’s health and well-being through traumatic times
- Douglas County to begin public testing of COVID-19 today
