Tahoe Talk podcast: Antibodies testing coming to Northern Nevada; Event center meeting today
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Local Topics:
- Forest Service announces, then reissues, closures through April 30
- South Tahoe Event Center on the agenda today with the Douglas Co. Commissioners
– Antibodies tests coming to Northern Nevada that would test people
– Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit is implementing further service reductions to bus service – local service hours temporarily reduced 8-6 Mon – Fri & 9-6 over the weekends
National Topics:
- 5.2M more Americans filed for unemployment last week, total approx. 22M
- World COVID-19 Totals: 17.7M tested, 2.1M confirmed cases, 136K deceased = 6.4% death rate
- SmithField Foods meat processing plant in South Dakota is the largest US hotspot per capita
- It’s “National Wear You Pajamas To Work Day”
Follow all articles in-depth at:
http://www.TahoeDailyTribune.com
http://www.SierraSun.com
