Tahoe Talk podcast for Friday, March 27
Notes from Friday’s discussion include:
- Tahoe Family Resource Center is facing big challenges
- Lake Tahoe’s clarity might improve from lack of tourism and travel
- Zoom video blunders while working from home
- US now has largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world
- Largest stock charge yesterday since 1931 (big drop over night)
- Presidents Trump and Xi had a conference call last night, agree to cooperation
