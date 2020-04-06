Tahoe Talk podcast for Monday: Officials warn hardest days are ahead
Get up-to-date news from the Lake Tahoe area in just a few minutes. Here are notes from today’s podcast.
National Topics:
- Officials warn “our hardest days are ahead” and Surgeon General says “this will be our Pearl Harbor Moment”
- Tiger at New York zoo tested positive for Covid (officials suspected it was contracted through it’s keeper)
- Walmart ramps up cleaning efforts, two Chicago employees die from the virus
- Powerful (almost wartime-ish) speech from monarch Queen Elizabeth — “We will meet again!”
- #NationalTwinkieDay
Listen to today’s podcast here.
