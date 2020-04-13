Tahoe Talk podcast for Monday: Reno company lands $550M deal; Tahoe still getting hit with visitors
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Local Topics:
- Earthquake Saturday morning out by Mono Lake
- Incline still getting hit with visitors coming to the area
- Tahoe Transportation District secured a grant that started free service on all routes yesterday
- A company out of Reno landed a deal with the US government for $550 million dollars
- The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund dished out $125,000 to 11 local nonprofits
National Topics:
- Google and Apple team up to release a Covid19 tracking system
- British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, released from the hospital
- OPEC (Saudi Arabia & Russia) agree to cut oil production in efforts to stabilize the market
- No new emojis being released this year
- China cracking down on reporting of virus within their country
- #NationalScrabbleDay
