Tahoe Talk podcast for Tuesday, March 31
Topics Tuesday include:
- “Zoom bombing” hackers breaking into group videos
- New York calling for any first responders to please come to help
- More states issue stay-at-home orders
- Coronavirus statistics
- Burning Man ticket sales postponed
- IVGID board meeting topics today
- Gov. Newsome calls for “almost healthcare workers” to help out
- Tahoe TAP coming out Thursday morning with Todd Offenbacher
Listen to today’s episode here.
