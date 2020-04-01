Tahoe Talk podcast for April 1: Walmart taking employee temps; Brothel workers get no aid
Today’s topics include:
- Nevada Gov. issues travel advisory for visitors
- Nevada brothel employees not eligible to receive financial aid since it is not a state regulated industry
- Tahoe Fund announced North Lake Tahoe couple chosen to paint mural on the East Shore Trail tunnel
- Locals on both shores 3-D printing and sewing face masks for the first responders
- Obama chimes in again, criticizes Trump for denying warnings of pandemic
- Walmart to start taking temperatures of it’s 1.4 million employees
- Dr. Fauci says travel bans should be in place well after return to normalcy
To listen to today’s podcast visit here.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Entertainment