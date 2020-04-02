Tahoe Talk podcast for Wednesday, April 2
Topics today include local and national items:
- Fire in Genoa off Foothill Rd.
- Nevada Gov. Sisolak activates the National Guard
- Former Nevada Gov. Sandoval leaves MGM, pursuing UNR President Role
- Hiking wins the Tahoe Tribune bracket as “Lake Tahoe’s Best Recreation”
- U.S. unemployment rate spikes to 6.6 million Americans
- Don’t file taxes? No problem. You’ll still get a stimulus check
- NYC Mayor “urges” everyone in public to wear face masks
- Death Toll: World: 50,000, US: 5,100
- #NationalBurritoDay!
