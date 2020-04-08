Tahoe Talk podcast: Gas prices hit 27-year low; More stimulus checks in future?
Get up-to-date information from Lake Tahoe and beyond in just a few minutes with the Tahoe Talk podcast. Some of Wednesday’s topics include:
- Gas prices in NV hit 27-year low
- Quilting group in Incline Village making masks for health care workers
- Reno airport employee test positive for Covid-19
- Wuhan, China has reopened after long and brutal lockdown
- More stimulus checks possible? Trump and congressional leaders begin talks on another recovery package
- US highest one day death toll
- Totals: Nearly 1.5 million cases and 83,500 deaths globally … 1,800 in the US
Listen to the latest podcast here.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.