Tahoe Talk podcast: Gas prices plummet; Mass protests across country
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Local News:
- Tahoe South Event Center officially approved and construction slated to start in June
- Early fire restrictions put in place in Nevada
- Incline Village cancels Fourth of July celebrations and fireworks
- Eastern Sierra trout fishing season delayed 1 month until May 31
National News:
- Saturday night “One World: Together At Home” performances worth a re-watch
- Protests across the country hoping to reopen economy and biz
- 13 states with gas under $1 right now – Some as low as $0.85 per gallon
- Mass shooting rampage in Canada by man in cop uniform and cruiser – lasted 12 hours, 16 dead
Listen to today's discussion here.
