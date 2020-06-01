Tahoe Talk: Pope resumes blessings; Many weekend protests
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California, Nevada and beyond. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Global News:
- Global COVID-19 Totals: 6.2 million cases, 375K deaths
- Trump officially ends relationship with WHO – USA’s $450M/yr contribution is the largest of any nation
- Pope Francis resumes Sunday blessings of St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City after three month hiatus
- Bob and Doug safely board the ISS Sunday morning
National News:
- 140-150 cities waking up to aftermath of a weekend of protests
- Target temporarily closing stores across the nation due to protests and curfews. Employees will still be paid.
Local News:
- National Automobile Museum in Reno reopens today
- Protesters bike into Reno City Hall Saturday night (Mayor sets 5:30 p.m. curfew)
- El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday
- Casinos opening June 4
Listen to today’s discussion here.
