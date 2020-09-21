Tahoe Talk: RBG tributes; Gov. signs new bills; Best of Tahoe

From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date.

Local News:

– Forest Service opens back up

– Tahoe Film Fest carries on

– Echo Summit closure remains

– Local sports protests

– Best of Tahoe & Best of North Lake / Truckee

Quick Hits:

– Cal Fire Recap: 3.5 million acres, 7,900 incidents, 26 fatalities, 7k structures destroyed

– Ruth Bader Ginsberg tributes owned the screens this weekend, Trump says he’ll name Supreme Court nominee Friday or Saturday — list is down to five

– California will stop new unemployment claims for two weeks as officials tackle 600,000 person backlog caused by flood of cases as the pandemic hit (8.4% as of Sept. 4)

– There are 12 propositions on California’s November ballot. But do you know how you’re going to vote on them? Fear not — CalMatters has a fun, interactive game to help you figure out where you stand on these controversial, complex issues. Check it out here at gimmeprops.calmatters.org

– The Big Ten Conference will play football this fall, after the organization’s chancellors and presidents approved a reversal Wednesday of their recent decision to postpone the season because of the coronavirus pandemic

– All Nevada bars to reopen next week as Clark, Elko counties granted permission. The decision comes more than two months after state officials shuttered bars in seven counties statewide

Deeper Dives:

– Newsom signs three bills into law last week. They include:

• A bill requiring employers to notify employees of potential COVID-19 exposure at work and to notify county health departments of outbreaks.

• A bill that presumes essential workers were infected with COVID-19 on the job, making it easier for them to obtain workers’ compensation benefits.

• A bill guaranteeing more Californians can return to their jobs after taking paid family leave to care for a new baby or sick loved one.

– Fact Check: Instagram screenshot going viral that says RBG tweets “Have information that will lead to the arrest of Hilary Clinton” — Pants on fire FALSE

