Tahoe Talk: Record super cyclone in India; Air pollution back up in China
Tuesday, May 19: Waking up to chain controls over the mountain passes, snow on our spring flowers and a plethora of news to cover.
International:
- Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’ forces millions of people to evacuate from coastal areas of India and Bangladesh – storm already tied a record for strongest ever in the region
- Air pollution returns to pre-lockdown levels in China after falling 40% in April
- Toronto Zoo opens a drive thru experience with zoo keeper commentary to supplement
National:
- Despite FDA caution, Trump says he is taking hydrocholorquine as a preventive (Pelosi doesn’t approve and calls him ‘morbidly obese’ in official video statement)
- Gov. Newsom makes a surprising announcement yesterday that pro sporting events could resume as early as the first week of June (53 of 58 counties eligible for dine-in restaurants)
- Chancellor Oakley said yesterday that fall classes at all of CA’s 115 community colleges will likely be held entirely online
- Connecticut nursing home with zero cases due to asking employees to self quarantine in RVs on-site early in the process
Local:
Support Local Journalism
- Small businesses find relief with loans, but PPP forgiveness concerns remain
- Farmers markets persevere around the region with modifications
Listen to today’s discussion here.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User