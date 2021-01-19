Tahoe Talk: Sahara gets snow; Software developer could lose $220M

Here are some conversation starters from around the globe and within your local community to add to your social toolkit.

Listen to Tuesday’s discussion here.

Global News:

– The Sahara Desert in Africa has a fresh blanket of snow after temperatures recently dropped to 27ºF. The area has experienced snow only three other times in the last 42 years; 1979, 2017, and 2018. The average temperature in January is 57ºF. In the summer, temperatures can exceed 120ºF.

– Ski resorts in Italy remain closed as government postpones opening day again. Jan. 18 was supposed to be the most recent opening day, but the Italian government recently announced that the public would have to wait – at least until February 15h, possibly March 5th

– Top snow totals in North America: #1: Alyeska, AK – 480” #10: Mt Hood, OR – 196”

– Most Affordable Ski Resort: Titus Mountain, NY… Hotel night avg: $53, Day life ticket avg.: $39

– Most Expensive Ski Resort: Deer Valley, UT… Hotel night avg. $286, Day life ticket avg.: $229

– SF software developer was awarded 7,000 bitcoins back in 2011 for producing a video explains the cryptocurrency. Price then $2. Price now $41k. That’s not the story though. This man lost his password and you only have 10 chances to guess. Two more wrong guesses and he loses $220M

– South Coast air quality management district has lifted the limits on the number of cremations that can be performed in Los Angeles county, citing a death rate that is more than double the pre-pandemic norm and an unmanageable backlog of dead bodies. More than 2,700 bodies were being stored at local hospitals and the county coroner’s office as of Friday, Jan. 15

– Donald who? The measures Biden plans to enact are geared toward undoing some of President Trump’s most controversial policies. That includes 1) scrapping the travel ban on majority-Muslim countries 2) rejoining the Paris Agreement and 3) establishing a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants. Biden also plans to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit on his first day

Local News:

– Greater Sacramento region (includes Tahoe) moves back into the “Purple Tier” and catches a lot of businesses off guard

– Chick-fil-A in Carson City opens this weekend

– Big Tree hunter discovers 3 of the tallest sugar pines

– Mutt Madness contest coming up soon to find the cutest dog photo in Lake Tahoe