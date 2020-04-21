Tahoe Talk: Tough time for oil; States begin to reveal opening plans
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Local Topics:
- Weekend forecast, Lake Tahoe: 70s, Reno/Carson Valley: 80s
- Earth Day celebrations still happening around the region
- Incline Village hospital receives $350k grant from Duffield Foundation
National Topics:
- Trump tweets Monday night that he’ll be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the US
- Oil’s worst day in history Monday brings barrel pricing to negative $37
- Four states begin to reveal their opening plans: SC, GA, CO, TN (some as soon as Friday)
- NYC still seeing 1,000-plus cases per day, however, lowest single day death toll in two weeks
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in “grave danger” after a cardiovascular surgery
- World Creativity and Innovation Day
Listen to today’s discussion here.
