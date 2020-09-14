Tahoe Talk: Trump visiting Nevada; Best of Tahoe voting open; Cal Fire update
Get your local, regional and global news in about 15 minutes with the Tahoe Talk podcast. Listen to Monday’s discussion here.
Local News:
- Trump’s visit to Minden brings 5,000-10,000 spectators
- Sugar Bowl stops season pass sales to fend off too many visitors
- One Tahoe Plan still in the works and picking up regional news
- Woman to swim, bike, and run around Tahoe perimeter
- Best of Tahoe voting open Sept. 14-28
Global News:
- The World Health Organization reported the world’s highest single-day increase since the pandemic began at more than 307,000 cases Sunday … total cases approach 30 million and 1 million deaths
- Trump signs executive order on Sunday called “My Most Favored Nation” that aims to ensure America gets the same low price Big Pharma gives to other countries (also announces he’ll aim to negotiate a third term)
- Cal Fire update: 3.1 million acres, 7,718 incidents, 20 fatalities, 4,700 structures
- New “Safe Spacer” gadget beeps when people get closer than 6 feet to you … aimed at businesses looking to get workers back inside and on the job … sells for $99
- Software giant Oracle won the bid for TikTok’s U.S. operations
- Hurricane Paulette is rolling toward Bermuda brings heavy rainfall along the east coast Sunday night, meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sally is threatening to grow into a hurricane as it moves toward the Gulf Coast hitting New Orleans Tuesday morning
- T-Mobile has a plan to offer free internet to 10 million low-income households…
Last year, T-Mobile announced this plan to close “the homework gap,” pitching it as one of the reasons that the company should be allowed to merge with Sprint. The company has now revealed that it has allocated $10.7 billion for that “Project 10Million” program over the next decade, with the goal of making it available to K-12 students who participate in the national school lunch program for low-income families
Fact Check:
- Viral FB photo: “some of the firefighters in California fighting fires 24/7 to save people’s lives and property” FALSE – resting firefighters pic happened in Tennessee in 2016, not California in 2020
Take your pick:
Wed = Nat’l Guacamole Day
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User