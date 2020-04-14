Tahoe Talk Tuesday: Gov. Newsom announces 3-state pact; Big, virtual meetings on tap this week
Up-to-date, daily information on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from Tuesday’s discussion include:
Local Topics:
- New fire chief for South Lake Tahoe — Clive Savacool
- Roundup of official government meetings around the lake this week:
SLT City Council, Douglas Co. Planning Commission, IVGID Board of Trustees, Douglas Co. Commissioners
- Burning Man canceled
National Topics:
- Gov. Newsom announces pact between CA, WA, and OR
– Uncharacteristic, campaign style, presidential press conference last night
- Cities banning cars from streets to give room for cyclists and pedestrians
- Farmers: Adapting from wholesale to retail. Huge twist in supply chain
- “Open Up America” task force/council officially formed today
- National #LookUpAtTheSkyDay
Listen to Tuesday’s podcast here.
Support Local Journalism
Follow all articles in-depth at:
http://www.TahoeDailyTribune.com
http://www.SierraSun.com
