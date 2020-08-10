Tahoe Talk: US surpasses 5 million virus cases; Meteor shower peaks this week
Tahoe Talk brings you the major news dominating the world right now and some fun niche news for conversation starters as you break bread with friends and family. Listen to the discussion here.
Quick Hits:
- Trump signs four executive orders … you’ll hear plenty about this throughout the week, no details yet about overall stimulus checks
- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake along North Carolina’s border with Virginia on Sunday… strongest to rock the region since a magnitude 5.2 quake in 1916
- 12,000-plus crew members are still on cruise ships in US waters months after shutdowns
- Mulan premieres on Disney Plus Sept. 4 for $30 (in addition to $6.99 monthly subscription)
- Global spending on cloud services hit a record $35 billion in the second quarter, surging 30% as companies shifted biz apps online for WFH.
- Samsung unveils its 5G Galaxy Note 20 phone at a lowered price tag of $1K
- Perseids meteor shower is set to peak this week (Tues/Wed best for our region)
Deeper Dives:
- The U.S. surpassed 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday — one-quarter of all cases reported worldwide. The staggering milestone comes just 17 days after reaching 4 million cases and as the U.S. reports more than 165k deaths. Brazil is now the second country with 3m cases and also the second country to report 100k deaths. All this as the world nears passes 20m cases, a number experts widely believe is underreported due to insufficient or inaccurate testing.
- San Quentin State Prison is now home to the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreak after its case levels last week passed those at an Ohio prison (2,470 cases and 22 deaths as of last week since the May transfer of inmates from a Chino facility hard-hit by the virus)
- California corporate boards would no longer be allowed to have only white members if a bill currently under consideration in the Legislature passes. The bill, would require publicly held companies to have at least one person of color on their corporate boards by 2021 or face a $100,000 fine … this follows on the heels of a controversial 2018 law that mandated women in corporate boardrooms
Local News:
- Minden protests conclude with no vandalism or injuries
- All campfires in NV banned
- City Council SLT and other filing deadlines
- NLT town hall for small business on Thursday
- Bats test positive for rabbles in Douglas Co.
Fact Check:
Trump: “Children are virtually immune from this disease.” False. 97,000 children test positive in the last two weeks of July
National Relaxation Day: Sat. Aug. 15.
Listen to the discussion here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User