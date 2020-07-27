Tahoe Talk: Vaccine testing this week; $1 trillion stimulus package in works
Get news from the Lake Tahoe Baskin and around the globe in 15 minutes. Listen to the conversation here.
COVID-19 totals:
16.4 million cases, 653,000 deaths (US = 4.3m, 150k)
Quick Hits:
- CARES 2 Act decision expected in congress today for $1 trillion stimulus package
- Fox Sports virtual fans create love and hate among baseball
- Chick-fil-A offers free food voucher for coins amid shortage
- Hawaii braces for rare Hurricane Douglas, Hurricane Hanna devolved into a tropical depression
- Kim Jong Un finally admits COVID is in N. Korea
- Trump’s national security adviser test positive for COVID, the most senior White House official to test positive
- Vaccine testing starting this week for 30k volunteers … Moderna and Pfizer leading the pack
Global News:
- US and Europe launching rover to Mars at 4:50 a.m. Thursday from Cape Canaveral – third launch to the red planet this month, Atlas 5… same rocket that took “Curiosity” to Mars
- “Beyond the Bag” Initiative the world’s biggest retailers are trying to replace the plastic shopping bag.
Target Corp., Walmart Inc. and CVS Health Corp. unveiled a $15 million joint initiative on Tuesday to replace plastic bags with something else over the next three years. The companies, which each contributed $5 million, aim to create a global competition to find a way to change plastic bags or make them unneeded
- Serena Williams’ 2-year-old daughter is now the youngest owner in pro sports, National Women’s Soccer League’s new expansion team in Los Angeles, known as “Angel City.”
- Japan’s nightclubs are open again and health officials are asking customers to obey proper “kiss etiquette,” which means no deep kisses, no sharing plates, and conversation should be at right angles to avoid droplet contamination
- Tues, 7/30 = Nat’l Hamburger Day, Wed 7/29 = Nat’l Chicken Wing Day
Local News:
- Schools districts close to, or already decided on plans for next school year
- Fall HS sports delayed until January and competitive sports reduced to 6 weeks total
- PGA Barracuda Championship kicks off this week at Old Greenway in Truckee
- Red Flag warning around the Tahoe Basin
