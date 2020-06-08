Tahoe Talk: Yosemite to open Thursday; Demonstrations, protests continue
Around the world, here’s what you missed over the weekend if you unplugged from the news or social and here’s what’s coming up so you can stay in tune … This is the double pandemic version:
What went down:
- Global Totals: 7.1M cases, 406K deceased
- Demonstrations and protests continue. Public figures from Mit Romney to Steph Curry take part
- Viral – Massive BLM mural painted on the street leading to the White House – inspiring similar giant slogans in other cities
- Maiden voyage for the “world’s largest all-electric commercial aircraft” from independent company magniX which received federal grant just 3 years ago
- CA to begin to open more industries – bucket 1 and bucket 2
- Measure T ballot measure upheld by judge to restrict VHRs in South Lake Tahoe
- Two kayakers rescued near Baldwin Beach on Saturday during Lake Wind Advisory
What’s coming up:
- NYC starting to ease stay-at-home. 400K people to join the essential workers category
- Yosemite opening gates to public on Thursday
- Thursday 6/11 = National Corn on the Cob Day (lather it up street corn style)
- Weather takes another drastic turn toward normal and nice
- Tuesday is the last day for Nevadans to mail-in ballots
- El Dorado Co. Supervisors, TRPA Planning Commission, SLT City Council meetings all this happening this week
Listen to Monday’s podcast here.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User