Tahoe Talks series to tackle inequality, wealth disparity at Incline Village Library

Incline Village Library hosts Tahoe Talk.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village Library’s Tahoe Talks series will tackle the topic of income inequality and wealth disparity.

The Census Bureau has been tracking income inequality in the United States for over 50 years and data shows it has never been higher than today.

“According to the Federal Reserve, the top 10% of households in the US hold 70% of the wealth,” a press release from Washoe County Library System said. “Over the past 30 years, those in the 50-90 percentile saw their wealth drop to 29% of total wealth, leaving the bottom 50% with only 1% of all wealth, losing 3 percentage points over three decades.”

The library system thinks income inequality and wealth disparity will be one of the most pertinent issues during the 2020 election.

Local experts will address the topic from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11, at the Incline Village Library, in the meeting room.

Panelists include:

Kendra Wong, Incline General Improvement District Trustee and Associate Professor Emeritus of business at Sierra Nevada College with an educational foundation in economics.

Robin Glasgow, Executive Director of Tahoe Family Solutions who has worked in non- profit development and management for over 30 years.

Ted Parkhill, co-Founder of Incline Investment Advisors, LLC, serving as principal and managing partner and has served as an Assistant Professor of business and investments at Sierra Nevada College.