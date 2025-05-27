Tahoe TAP: Diving Deep with Clean Up The Lake’s Colin West

Welcome back to the Tahoe TAP, everyone! Your hosts Mike Peron and Rob Galloway are here with another fresh episode of Things, Adventure and People—all Tahoe-related and delivered straight to your ears.

We kick things off with a quick roundup of top local news and stories making waves around the Tahoe region. Then, we dive into the heart of the episode with a special guest: Colin West, Founder & CEO of Clean Up The Lake.

You’ve probably heard of The 72 Mile Cleanup—the first-ever human-powered circumnavigation of Lake Tahoe using SCUBA and the largest litter removal effort in the lake’s history. Colin takes us behind the scenes of that monumental project, what inspired him to start, and what’s next in the fight to protect one of the world’s most iconic alpine lakes.

About Colin West: With over a decade of experience as a SCUBA diver, Colin is a certified PADI Divemaster and Open Water SCUBA Instructor. He also brings 10 years of expertise as the Owner, Director, and Executive Producer of a global film and television production company, managing complex overseas operations and teams ranging from 5 to 30 people. His work has been featured on platforms like Amazon Prime, ABC International, HULU, Virgin Media, and in-flight entertainment networks worldwide. Colin’s unique combination of underwater expertise, multimedia storytelling, and multi-faceted project management has helped guide Clean Up The Lake’s mission to new depths—literally and figuratively.

Tune in and get inspired—because keeping Tahoe blue starts with people like you.

🎧 Listen now and tap into Tahoe!