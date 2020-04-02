Tahoe Tap podcast features local celebrity Todd Offenbacher
We’re all hunkered down and consuming media like never before, so we figured we’d shorten this one up a bit, but still bring you some fun and engaging content.
The one and only Todd Offenbacher joins us via his first ever Zoom video chat from his living room and we’ll be discussing his past, present and future. This folks is such a burst of positivity that is needed through these tough times.
We’re super excited to bring you episode 18 . “The Great … (Isolated) … Outdoors!”
Listen to the podcast here.
