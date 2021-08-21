Tahoe Tessie featured on Monsters Across America

The season three premiere of Monsters Across America tells the story of Tahoe Tessie.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Tessie is making her nationwide debut during the season three premiere of FOX Nation’s Monsters Across America.

In the show, host Kacie McDonnell travels across the country in search of people and places associated with monster sightings. To start off the third season, McDonnell made her way to Lake Tahoe to learn more about Tessie.

For many Tahoe natives, Tessie isn’t so much a monster as she is the friendly neighborhood cryptid who pokes her out of the water every once and a while to say hi. Still, Tahoe’s depths are eerie and have many people asking, “what’s down there?”

McDonnell explores the possibilities of who or what Tessie is and where she came from. She also explores some of Tahoe’s darker histories, including the 1980 bombing of Harvey’s and the creation of Cave Rock.

Throughout the episode, she talks to cryptid experts, historians and former South Lake Tahoe mayor, Tom Davis.

The episode will be available on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and can be viewed on FOX Nation, a direct-to-consumer on demand streaming service.