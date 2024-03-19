Tahoe tested walkie talkie company seeks to make adventures safer

Two rock climbing buddies witnessed a near accident on a multi-pitch climb that could have easily been avoided with one thing—communication.

At the time, the two childhood friends were also on the hunt for a reliable radio in the back county. In one experience, they found the batteries had died before the climb was over.

This inspired them to create their own walkie talkie that could withstand the test of adventure and endure challenges outdoor enthusiasts throw at it.

Fast forward to 2019, the pair launched the Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio . If its name and attached climbing rated carabiner don’t give it away, its specifications reveal it was designed for rugged adventure.

The Rocky Talkie Mountain Radio. Photo by @wilkinsonvisual – http://www.wilkinsonvisual.com

The Mountain Radio offers a lithium-ion battery that gets over four days of battery life, even down to -20°F when often other batteries fail. Adventure partners can communicate in mountain terrain up to 5 miles apart. And in landscape with no obstructions, the communication can travel over 25 miles. The team put this to test in Lake Tahoe at multiple sites and distances across the lake, from north to south. It’s splash and snow proof.

The radio has a shatterproof LED screen and thermoplastic protective covering for durability. The FRS 2 watt radio transmits the maximum power legally allowed for use without a license.

The company didn’t stop there. They took it to the next level with their 5 watt GMRS radio that gets more range in mountainous terrain, up to 8 miles, and is fully waterproof up to a meter below water. Communication came through “loud and clear” from Echo Lake to the Tahoe Rim Trail above the Tahoe Meadows. That’s a distance around 35 miles apart.

Erin Moeller, Director of Marketing says, “We made essentially the best walkie talkie we could dream of.”

In this video, the team explains and demonstrates the difference between their FRS and GMRS radios and ranges with examples in Lake Tahoe.

Moeller says average $20 walkie talkies you can pick up at common stores often don’t have the 2-5 watt power or battery life, especially in cold. For outdoor adventures like ski or alpine rock climbing, she says, “You need to have that communication and feel confident about it for potentially multiple days.”

When choosing between the two radios, it comes down to which sports you participate in, how much water the radios get exposed to and how much distance is travelled between radios with the sport. If more distance and waterproof capabilities are needed, it’s best to go with the 5 Watt Radio.

The 5 Watt Radio is submersible up to a meter. Provided

The 5 Watt Radio also has other backcountry advantages, like ability to monitor and transmit over dual channels, access to 11 weather channels and NOAA weather alerts. Moeller says dual channel feature is useful for regions that have backcountry zone community channels. These are designated channels where separate groups in that zone can communicate with each other.

Rocky Talkie is working on raising awareness for these channels and consolidating a list of channels and zones.

“It comes back to trying to avoid issues or accidents,” Moeller says, “before they happen.” These channels do this by bringing separate groups into the same channel to communicate. This communication can help get accident information down the line to potentially someone with cell service, when it is unavailable to those at the accident.

The Tribune did a search and did not find any information on backcountry zone channels in the Tahoe area. However, channels can be added to the list through a form on their website .

While the 5 watt has a few more capabilities and options to switch out antennas and use repeaters, the extra power does come with some more responsibility. The Federal Communications Commission requires a license to use a GMRS radio. Rocky Talkie provides step-by-step instructions to get one . While there’s no test, it does have eligibility requirements and rules. The licenses costs $35 and lasts 10 years. Certain countries don’t allow use of the more powerful GMRS radio.

Moeller says in some instances, radios can help Search and Rescue communicate with the victim, allowing to them to more easily determine location and injuries.

Moeller says the radios can help avoid accidents, “but they’re also just really fun.” It makes communication between vehicles a lot of fun when caravanning, she explains.

The Mountain Radio retails for $110 and the 5 Watt Radio for $165. The company donates $2 from every radio sold to search and rescue teams.

Radios can be purchased on Rocky Talkie website or at the following local retailers.