Tahoe to benefit from Caltrans $34.7M award for transportation projects

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe region will benefit from Caltrans announcement this week that it is awarding $34.7 million in state and federal funds to cities, counties, tribes and transit agencies throughout California – including $25 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The act supports sustainable transportation projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the state highway system, enhance access to safe walkways and bike paths, and increase natural disaster preparedness.

“These grants are funding the planning for sustainable and more resilient transportation projects that will prepare the state for rising sea levels, wildfires and other climate related impacts,” said Caltrans Interim Director Steven Keck. “By collaborating with local communities, we are working together to achieve both our climate goals and an equitable transportation infrastructure for people who rely on transit and intercity bus service.”

In total, Caltrans will allocate:

$18.4 million in Sustainable Communities Competitive and Technical Grants to 57 local, regional, tribal and transit agencies for climate change adaptation, transportation and land use planning, and natural disaster preparedness. This includes more than $4.5 million to fund planning for 14 projects that improve safety and access for people who walk and bike.





$3.8 million in federally funded Strategic Partnership Grants to 10 projects that will plan for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, sustainable goods movement, wildlife connectivity, intercity bus systems and other sustainability initiatives.

$12.5 million – all from SB 1 – in Sustainable Communities Formula Grants to metropolitan planning organizations to further regional transportation plans and sustainable community strategies. This grant will be awarded later this spring.

The city of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Tahoe Transportation District will all receive funds for projects.

The city has three projects that received a total of $5.76 million of federal funds for the Al Tahoe Boulevard Safety and Mobility Enhancement Project, the Sierra Boulevard Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail Project and Lake Tahoe Boulevard Class 1 Bicycle Trail.

The TTD received more than $4.1 million, $263,543 of SB1 funds will go toward preventative maintenance and the larger chunk of $3.86 million will go towards the State Route 89 Fanny Bridge Community Revitalization Project that will complete street improvements on old SR89, enhanced bike, pedestrian, transit connections, and extend the existing bike network to Meeks Bay.

The TRPA received more than $2.26 million, including $1,343,879 in SB1 funds for four state transit assistance projects , including the National Highway Freight Program, transportation alternatives, Bridge Formula program and the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program.

Caltrans in a news release said it awards transportation planning grants each year through a competitive process to encourage local and regional projects. Applications are evaluated on how they further state transportation goals by identifying and addressing statewide, interregional, or regional transportation deficiencies on the highway system.

SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

For more information about transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

For a complete list of planning grant project awardees, visit here.