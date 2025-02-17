Tahoe Together: A new local brand rooted in adventure, community, and sustainability

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There’s a new name in town, and it’s all about celebrating what makes Tahoe special. Tahoe Together, an outdoor lifestyle, leisure, and adventure brand, is launching with a mission to bring people closer—to the mountains, to each other, and to the spirit of this incredible place we call home.

At its core, Tahoe Together is more than a brand—it’s a movement. Created by local entrepreneurs who live, work, and play in the Tahoe Basin, the company is dedicated to capturing the essence of the Sierra lifestyle through high-quality apparel, unique experiences, and a deep commitment to sustainability.

“We wanted to create something that reflects the way we all feel about Tahoe—the way it brings us together, whether on the slopes, at the lake, or around a campfire,” says Leon Abravanel, co-founder of Tahoe Together. “This isn’t just another brand—it’s a love letter to this place and the people who make it special.”

A Brand With Heart and Purpose

From apparel designed for life in the mountains to curated local events that foster connection, Tahoe Together is built on three pillars:

Adventure – Encouraging an active lifestyle in the mountains, on the water, and everywhere in between.

Community – Supporting local businesses, artists, and organizations that make Tahoe thrive.

Sustainability – Giving back to the land by using sustainable business practices.

The brand launches with a collection of stylish, comfortable, and responsibly made apparel, designed for those who embrace the Tahoe lifestyle year-round. In the coming months, Tahoe Together will expand into exclusive local events, community collaborations, and storytelling projects that highlight the people and places that make this region so special.

Partnering for a Stronger Tahoe

Tahoe Together isn’t just about creating products—it’s about making a difference. The brand is actively seeking to collaborate with local organizations, nonprofits, and community projects to help fund and support their efforts. Whether it’s environmental conservation, youth programs, or outdoor accessibility initiatives, Tahoe Together is committed to reinvesting in the place it calls home.

“We believe in using our platform to give back,” says Abravanel. “If you’re a local organization with a project that aligns with our mission, we’d love to connect and see how we can work together to strengthen the Tahoe community.”

Join the Movement

To celebrate the launch, Tahoe Together is inviting locals and visitors alike to be part of something bigger. “This is just the beginning,” says Abravanel. “We want everyone to feel like they belong—to the mountains, to the community, to each other. That’s what Tahoe Together is all about.”



For more information, visit http://www.tahoetogether.com and follow @TahoeTogether on social media.