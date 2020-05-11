‘Tahoe Together’ campaign an effort to raise money for virus-impacted residents
Three local organizations are working together to raise money for Lake Tahoe residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tahoe Event Company, Rise Designs and Tahoe Prosperity Center are selling hats, shirts and stickers featuring “Together Tahoe 2020” in an effort to lessen the blow on community members feeling the economic pinch.
Tahoe Event company owner Leon Abravanel spearheaded the effort, Rise Designs made the hats, T-shirts and bumper stickers using #TogetherTahoe from TPC who started the hashtag.
The fundraiser launched Monday and $1,000 worth of merchandise was pre-sold. The goal is to raise $20,000 by selling 1,500 pieces.
Orders will be accepted from May 1-30 with orders being received in mid-June. According to the tahoe-together.org, all orders will be packaged in a sanitized space using gloves and masks.
“Together, we can help ensure that no one in our region goes hungry, loses their housing, or goes without needed help,” states the website. “The need is big, our neighbors are hurting from sudden job loss, salary reductions and new responsibilities including home schooling.”
The COVID-19 relief funds are for the entire Tahoe-Truckee region.
All profits will be donated to three regional foundations at Lake Tahoe, El Dorado Community Foundation, Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation along with additional businesses and nonprofits in need.
