Tahoe Together Virtual 19-Mile Challenge to support COVID-19 relief

Run, bike, paddle, hike, kayak, belay or whatever you fancy to accumulate 19 miles in support of a local cause.

The challenge begins June 22 and runs through June 28. Registration includes a Tahoe Together bumper sticker and your contribution to the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s Tahoe Together Community Fund campaign to provide funding directly to nonprofit organizations that address needs, vulnerabilities and COVID-19 relief of Lake Tahoe communities.

All funds raised will go directly to the three regional community foundations; Parasol Foundation, El Dorado Community Foundation, and the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation. The fund is meant to provide resources for basic and immediate needs for the short term. Long-term goals will be focused on recovery and resiliency throughout the Tahoe region. The 19 miles can be done one at a time or spread out through the week.

The event is remote so get your miles anywhere you want.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Join the fitness tracking app, Strava to upload your results.

Post your success on social media using the #tahoetogether hashtag and share you photos of the Tahoe Together Facebook Page. The challenge is hosted by Tahoe Together, Visit Lake Tahoe South, Meyers Community, and Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

Have fun while raising much needed support for local Tahoe communities.

T-shirts are also available for purchase. Registration is $35.

For more information or to sign up visit https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Yourhometown/TahoeTogetherRemote19Miler.