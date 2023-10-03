Tahoe Township justice of the peace appointment set for Thursday

STATELINE, Nev. – Whomever is chosen to be the new Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace will have to file for the position in January if they want to keep the seat.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to make the appointment at their 10 a.m. Thursday meeting.

Commissioners interviewed Stateline attorneys Rick Gardner, Mike Johnson and Cynthia Mohiuddin on Sept. 21.

All three candidates are qualified for the position.

Gardner and Johnson have each lived in the township for more than a quarter-century. Mohiuddin moved to Nevada in December 2019 from Beaverton, Ore.

Filing for judicial seats is Jan. 2-12, 2024. It will be one of the rare times that both justice of the peace seats will appear on the ballot at the same time.

It will be the first time in the 21st Century that Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson won’t be on the ballot.

Glasson was first elected to the seat in November 2000 and re-elected in 2006, 2012 and 2018. The current term ends Nov. 31, 2024.

He told The R-C that he will be done at noon Thursday.

“I have been blessed and privileged to work with our knowledgeable, dedicated and caring court,” Glasson said on Monday. “Their professionalism and dedication continuously promotes the independence, impartiality and integrity of the court.”

He has lived at Lake Tahoe since he graduated from law school and was a local litigator before taking the robes.

Children Megan and Max are Whittell High School graduates.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Paul Gilbert was appointed last year upon the death of Cassandra Jones.

The former longtime East Fork constable told commissioners he wasn’t interested in seeking election to the bench.