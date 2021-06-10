Tahoe traffic pilot program topic of town hall next month
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An online town hall meeting will be held next month to discuss the traffic pilot program initiated over Memorial Day weekend that is an attempt to ease congestion in South Lake Tahoe neighborhoods.
The El Dorado County Department of Transportation will host the meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, via Zoom. To participate, visit http://www.zoom.us and enter the following ID 951 6742 5157.
The project included installing turn restriction signage prohibiting right-hand turns from N. Upper Truckee and Sawmill roads to westbound U.S. Highway 50 on Sundays and holidays. It is set to terminate on Oct. 31.
DOT took turn movement counts before, during and after the Sunday and Monday of the Memorial Day holiday and that information will be shared at the town hall, said a press release.
