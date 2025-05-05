Tahoe Transportation District adds two new electric vans to paratransit fleet

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) has placed two new all-electric vans into active paratransit service, replacing aging vehicles with a modern, sustainable, and more adaptable solution for local mobility needs. These fully electric vans represent the latest investment in TTD’s efforts to modernize its fleet, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Lake Tahoe Basin, and improve service for the region’s most vulnerable riders.

What sets these vehicles apart isn’t just their clean-energy profile, it’s their interior flexibility. Each van is outfitted with a modular floor system, a first-of-its-kind upgrade for TTD. This system allows staff to adjust the vehicle’s seating configuration quickly and easily, offering space for up to 10 passenger seats, three wheelchairs, or a customized combination of both.

The Tahoe Transportation District has placed two new all-electric vans into active paratransit service. Provided / TTD

“This is a major step forward for our paratransit operations,” said Jim Marino, Acting District Manager. “The new vans offer a smoother, quieter ride for passengers and give our drivers the ability to adjust layouts based on who we’re serving that day.”

The new vehicles are now in service and already support daily transportation for seniors and individuals with disabilities across TTD’s service area. As demand for paratransit continues to grow, TTD’s investment in cleaner, more adaptable vehicles ensures long-term improvements to access, comfort, and reliability.

These vans also support broader regional goals tied to clean air and climate resilience. By transitioning to electric vehicles, TTD continues to reduce emissions while improving the quality of life for Lake Tahoe residents and visitors alike.

For more information about the Tahoe Transportation District and its ongoing projects, visit http://www.tahoetransportation.org .