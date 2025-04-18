Tahoe Transportation District announces 2025 summer service to Sand Harbor

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) announced the return of the East Shore Express Service for the 2025 summer season, operating daily from Sunday, June 22 through Saturday, September 6. The service will follow the same successful route as 2024, with parking available at Tunnel Creek Parking Lot (1102 Tahoe Blvd.) and the Tahoe East Shore Trailhead.

The free transit line will run daily from 10 a.m. to approximately 6:30 p.m., with continuous loop service connecting Incline Village to Sand Harbor State Park.

Eastbound Stops: Incline Village to Sand Harbor

Continuous loop service begins at 10:00 a.m.

Route start: 76 Gas Station (corner of Northwood Blvd. & Tahoe Blvd./SR 28).

Sand Harbor is closed to incoming visitors after 3 p.m. The last bus from Incline Village departs at 3 p.m.

Westbound Stops: Sand Harbor to Incline Village

Continuous loop service begins at 10:30 a.m.

Route start: Sand Harbor Visitor’s Center.

Sand Harbor is open from 8 a.m. to one hour past sunset. Starting at 3:30 p.m., there are only westbound stops. The last bus from Sand Harbor leaves at 6 p.m.

“The East Shore Express continues to provide a safe, convenient way for visitors and residents to access Sand Harbor without the stress of parking or traffic congestion,” said Jim Marino, Acting District Manager of the Tahoe Transportation District. “By offering a reliable transit option, we’re improving access to Lake Tahoe’s east shore while reducing environmental impacts and enhancing the overall experience for everyone.”

TTD encourages residents and visitors to utilize the East Shore Express and other transit options to help minimize congestion in the Lake Tahoe Basin. Riders can download the Transit App for real-time bus tracking and trip planning.

For schedules and additional information on TART services, visit TahoeTruckeeTransit.com. Riders can also download the TART Connect App for curb-to-curb rides and easy transfers to the mainline bus system on the North Shore.

Before planning a visit to Sand Harbor, TTD and Nevada State Parks advise making parking reservations at http://www.reservenevada.com or visiting the State Parks Facebook page for real-time capacity updates.

For more information about the Tahoe Transportation District and its ongoing projects, visit http://www.tahoetransportation.org .