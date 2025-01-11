Tahoe Transportation District announces new board leadership for 2025

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) announced the appointment of Andy Chapman as Chair of the Board of Directors and Brian Bigley as Vice Chair. These appointments reflect TTD’s commitment to providing innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that enhance mobility, protect Lake Tahoe’s unique environment, and meet the needs of residents and visitors alike.

Andy Chapman, President and CEO of Travel North Tahoe Nevada, assumes the role of Chair with extensive experience in regional transportation, tourism and destination management, and collaborative leadership. His strategic vision and ability to build partnerships will be critical as TTD addresses the Basin’s transportation challenges and advances long-term transit solutions.

“Andy brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience to this role,” said Jim Marino, Acting District Manager of the Tahoe Transportation District. “His dedication to enhancing mobility while preserving Lake Tahoe’s natural beauty makes him the ideal choice to lead the Board during this pivotal time.”

Brian Bigley, the Board’s Member-at-Large representing public and private transit services in the Basin, will serve as Vice Chair. As Director of Base Mountain Operations at Heavenly Mountain Resort, Brian’s expertise in operations and his commitment to regional collaboration will be essential in driving forward TTD’s mission.

“Brian’s deep understanding of operation systems and his focus on community-oriented solutions make him an invaluable leader on the Board,” added Marino. “Together with Andy, this leadership team will help TTD deliver results that benefit the entire region.”

“I am honored to lead the Tahoe Transportation District during such a critical time for our region,” said Chapman. “Together with Brian, the Board, staff, and regional partners, we will focus on delivering innovative transportation solutions that protect the environment, enhance the visitor experience, and improve quality of life for residents.”

For more information about the Tahoe Transportation District and its ongoing projects, visit http://www.tahoetransportation.org .