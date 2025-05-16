Tahoe Transportation District board appoints new Executive Director

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District Board of Directors has named Jim Marino as the agency’s new Executive Director, effective May 7, 2025. Marino has served as Acting District Manager since the retirement of longtime District Manager Carl Hasty at the end of 2024. With this leadership change, the Board has formally updated the title of the agency’s top position from District Manager to Executive Director, aligning with TTD’s growing regional role and strategic vision.

“Jim Marino’s appointment ensures a strong, experienced hand continues guiding the agency,” said Andy Chapman, Chair of the TTD Board of Directors. “He brings deep knowledge of transportation systems in the Lake Tahoe Basin and a clear vision for TTD’s future. The Board is confident in his leadership as we move forward with complex regional initiatives.”

Marino joined TTD in 2023 as Capital Program Manager and later became Deputy District Manager, bringing more than 25 years of experience in public infrastructure and transportation planning, much of it centered in Lake Tahoe. Previously, he served as Assistant Public Works Director for the City of South Lake Tahoe, where he oversaw major capital projects such as Lakeview Commons, Ski Run Boulevard Streetscape, and the Stateline Transit Center.

As Executive Director, Marino will lead efforts to implement multimodal transportation solutions, expand transit services, and deliver corridor improvements throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“I’m honored to serve as Executive Director and continue the impactful work started by Carl and our exceptional team,” said Marino. “TTD is uniquely positioned to deliver sustainable transportation solutions that protect Lake Tahoe’s environment while improving access and mobility for everyone in our region.”

Additionally, TTD is currently recruiting a Capital Projects Manager, a full-time position. The role supports the Executive Director and Capital Program Manager in delivering transportation and transit projects within the Capital Improvement Program. This position plays a critical leadership and technical role in assisting to deliver multimodal improvements that enhance mobility and environmental sustainability in the Tahoe Basin.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoetransportation.org .