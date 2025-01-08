Tahoe Transportation District brings on new Senior Tranpsortation Planner

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District welcomed Jason Burke, AICP, as its new Senior Transportation Planner. Jason brings a wealth of experience in urban planning, stormwater management, and climate resilience to the role, further strengthening TTD’s commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative transportation solutions for the Lake Tahoe region.

Burke joins TTD after serving as Complete Streets Program Manager for the City of South Lake Tahoe, where he led efforts to protect Lake Tahoe’s water clarity by reducing sediment and nutrient pollutants in urban runoff and improving community mobility options. His work included designing and maintaining urban runoff treatment systems, advancing Complete Streets initiatives, and supporting multimodal transportation projects that benefit the community and visitors alike.

“Jason is a tremendous addition to the TTD team,” said Jim Marino, acting District Manager of the Tahoe Transportation District. “His technical expertise, hands-on experience, and deep understanding of the region will help us deliver transportation solutions that balance mobility, community needs, and environmental stewardship.”

Burke’s career has been defined by collaboration and results. He has guided projects from initial planning and funding through design, construction, and long-term maintenance. His portfolio includes bike paths, Complete Streets, and drainage infrastructure projects that enhance mobility while protecting Tahoe’s unique environment.

In 2021, Burke stepped into a leadership role as Acting Director of Public Works during the Caldor Fire, where he oversaw emergency operations that included evacuating vulnerable residents and coordinating critical public safety and firefighting support.

“Joining TTD is an incredible opportunity to work on the kinds of projects I’m passionate about,” Burke shared. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to create transportation systems that support a vibrant, connected, and sustainable future for Lake Tahoe.”

Burke holds a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo and a bachelor’s degree in Geography from Southern Oregon University. He is also an active community member, serving on the Board of Directors for the Tahoe Resource Conservation District.

Burke’s expertise and dedication to the Lake Tahoe region align perfectly with TTD’s goals and his leadership will be instrumental as TTD continues to enhance connectivity and sustainability across the area.

For more information about the Tahoe Transportation District and its ongoing projects, visit http://www.tahoetransportation.org .