Tahoe Transportation District expands evening services

STATELINE, Nev. — Starting this weekend, Tahoe Transportation District will have expanded evening services and revised routes to help facilitate connections and increase access to transit throughout its service area, officials announced Tuesday.

Transportation services will continue to be free for all riders for the foreseeable future, a change that was made amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The route changes will take place Sunday, June 27, and include:

The last westbound Route 50 trip will depart Stateline Transit Center at 9:37 p.m., an hour and 27 minutes later than previous schedules.

Route 55 will now serve the Y Transit Center before proceeding to the D St. and Julie Ln. stops. The bus will return to the Y Transit Center before proceeding eastbound on U.S. Highway 50. This shortens the overall trip duration and helps connect the neighborhoods around the Y.





Route 55’s layover will now be located at LTCC to prepare for the electric bus charging needs with deployment of the fleet scheduled later this year.

Later connections and increased access to the Bijou neighborhood and LTCC will be added on Route 55.

Route 19x, which serves the Topsy Lane bus stop (No. 4729), will now run both northbound and southbound. This revision also allows Carson City residents to take transit to and from the Carson Valley Plaza.

Route 22 will now align with Route 50 at Stateline Transit Center at 6:20 p.m., 7:20 p.m., and 8:20 p.m. to facilitate connections across town at the end of the day.

TTD provides transit services to South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village and Carson Valley. It’s mission is to facilitate and implement safe, environmentally positive, multi-modal transportation plans, programs and projects for the Lake Tahoe Basin. TTD is encouraging all visitors to Lake Tahoe to consider using transit.

Riders guides are available at TTD offices, transit centers, major public points of interest, and available upon request. Route information is available online at http://www.tahoetransportation.org/transit/ and is automatically available by downloading Transit or changing Google Maps to the public transportation setting.

For more information, visit TahoeTransportation.org .

Source: Tahoe Transportation District