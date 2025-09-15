Tahoe Transportation District expands late-night transit

Tahoe Transportation District is currently surveying the community on transit system offerings.

Courtesy / Tahoe Transportation District |

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), in partnership with the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), is expanding south shore transit options with the launch of Route 51, beginning Thursday, September 11, 2025.

This new route will operate Thursdays through Saturdays only (serving the Y Transit Center to Kingbury Transit Center) and is designed to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers who need safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The introduction of Route 51 builds on the success of TTD’s 50x pilot program, which demonstrated strong community demand for expanded service. The pilot confirmed that targeted, high-frequency routes can improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and provide meaningful alternatives to driving.

Updated maps and schedules will be available on the TTD website and Transit app.

“The 50x pilot showed the demand for expanded service and Route 51 delivers on that need,” said Jim Marino, Executive Director of the Tahoe Transportation District. “Our goal is to offer reliable and efficient transit that works for both residents and visitors, including late-night travelers.

The launch of Route 51 emphasizes TTD’s mission to incrementally enhance mobility, reduce traffic impacts, and improve the rider experience across the Lake Tahoe Basin.

For details on Tahoe Transportation District and its current projects, visit http://www.TahoeTransportation.org or call (775) 589-5500.