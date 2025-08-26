Tahoe Transportation District hires new Capital Projects Manager

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) welcomes Tyler Wood as its new Capital Projects Manager, bringing nearly two decades of civil engineering and project management experience in the Tahoe Basin to the agency.

Wood joins TTD following a 17-year career with the Nevada Department of Transportation, where he held positions in Right-of-Way, Roadway Design, and Stormwater, and most recently served as Project Coordinator specializing in Tahoe-area projects. In his new role, Wood will oversee the planning and delivery of major capital projects that improve mobility, enhance safety, and protect the Lake Tahoe environment.

“Tyler’s expertise in Tahoe-specific infrastructure projects and his proven leadership in project delivery will strengthen TTD’s capacity to meet the region’s evolving transportation needs,” said Jim Marino, Executive Director of the Tahoe Transportation District. ”His experience and commitment to this community align with our mission to deliver projects that improve mobility, enhance safety, and protect Lake Tahoe’s unique environment.”

In addition to his professional experience, Wood is a U.S. Army veteran who served with the Nevada National Guard and was deployed to Afghanistan as a member of the Zabul Provincial Reconstruction Team. He is also an active community volunteer, serving as a trails coordinator with Muscle Powered and as a coach for the Carson City Senators National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) race team.

“It’s a pivotal time for regional transportation,” said Wood. “I look forward to contributing my experience to advance projects that support both accessibility and environmental stewardship, while working collaboratively with our partners and communities to deliver long-term benefits for the Tahoe Basin.”

TTD remains committed to advancing transportation initiatives that balance improved mobility with environmental protection and long-term regional sustainability. Wood’s addition to the team supports the District’s ongoing commitment to addressing the unique challenges of transportation in the Tahoe Basin.

For details on Tahoe Transportation District and its current projects, visit http://www.TahoeTransportation.org or call (775) 589-5500.