Tahoe Transportation District increases pay amid staffing crisis

Board approves an average 20% raise in hourly wages for transit operators

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Transportation District Board of Directors recently approved the staff-recommended $4 per hour wage increase for some employees amid an extreme staffing shortage which has caused the agency to rapidly cancel routes even with increased demand.

“This increase has been a long-time coming and I’m grateful for the board’s support in our efforts to reward the staff that’s gotten us through the most difficult years this community has ever seen,” said TTD Manager Carl Hasty in a press release. “The cost of living in Tahoe has become a major barrier for us when it comes to staffing. While the nation continues to face staffing shortages, Tahoe’s in an even more difficult situation with housing availability at an all time low. This is the least we can do for our incredible staff who’s sticking with us to serve the people of South Shore and the Carson Valley.”

In recent months, TTD has announced that it has had to modify routes due to staffing issues. Staff made the recommendation to increase pay to compete in a difficult hiring market. The district invites all interested parties to apply at http://www.tahoetransportation.org/careers . Several positions are available.

“TTD’s commitment to driving the future of regional transit shows up in several ways, including their ability to accomplish necessary changes like these amid tough times,” said International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 533 Vice President Chris Fuqua. “Our operators have never been more concerned for their safety and well-being than they have while working through a pandemic and the wild-fire season, but they stepped up when called upon and it is encouraging that the board of directors are now doing the same for these essential workers. Its organizations like TTD that are truly looking out for their employees, as well as the community they serve.”

TTD is on a mission to facilitate and implement safe, environmentally positive, multi-modal transportation plans, programs and projects for the Lake Tahoe Basin, including transit operations. Additionally, it has operated transit at South Lake Tahoe and the Carson Valley for more than five years.





For more information, visit tahoetransportation.org .