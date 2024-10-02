Tahoe Transportation District launches Bus in Action photo contest

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) announced the launch of the 2024 “Bus in Action” Photo Contest, encouraging riders to share their unique experiences of riding TTD buses. Whether it’s a snapshot of your favorite bus stop, your daily commute, or a candid photo of your favorite driver, we want to see how our buses play a part in your life!

The contest begins on October 1, 2024 and runs through December 1, 2024. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PST on the closing date.

“We’re excited to see the community’s creativity in action,” said Jim Marino, Deputy District Manager of the Tahoe Transportation District. “Our riders are the heartbeat of our transit system, and this contest is a fun way to showcase how the bus serves Lake Tahoe.”

Participants can submit their photos by any of the following methods:

Email your photo to info@tahoetransportation.org with the subject line #BusInAction. Post your photo on the Tahoe Transportation District Facebook page. Share your photo on Instagram and tag us using #BusInAction and @tahoetransportationdistrict.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a $500 gift card to Stio Mountain Apparel. The winning photograph will also be featured on TTD’s social media channels and promotional materials. Entries will be judged by TTD executives based on how well the photo captures Lake Tahoe’s scenic beauty with the bus in action and how it inspires ridership.

The contest is open to all legal residents and employees within the TTD’s jurisdiction who are 18 years of age or older. Submissions must comply with the Official Rules available on our website at http://www.tahoetransportation.org . Photos must be original and should not feature any third-party-owned material unless permission is provided. Each participant is limited to five entries.

For details on Tahoe Transportation District and its current projects, visit http://www.TahoeTransportation.org or call (775) 589-5500.