Tahoe Transportation District launches enhanced transit for Tahoe Blue Event Center

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) is enhancing its Route 50 Express Service to accommodate attendees of select Tahoe Blue Event Center events, starting with the John Legend concert on December 6. This extended service offers a convenient, reliable, and free transportation option for eventgoers, with plans to expand service to additional events throughout 2024 and 2025.

The Route 50 Express will operate between the South Y Transit Center and the Kingsbury Transit Center, with stops outlined in the schedule below. Parking along the route is limited; however, free parking is available at the garage on Kahle Drive near eastbound US 50 and the Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) Mobility Hub. The first bus will arrive at the Tahoe Blue Event Center at 5:35 p.m., one hour before doors open, and the last bus departs at 10:45 p.m..

This pilot program aims to support a variety of events, including select Tahoe Knight Monsters games (Dec. 12, 14-15 and 27-29), Disney Junior Live (Dec. 13), concerts, sporting events, and more, providing free, accessible transit for both locals and visitors. Additional events and Route 50 Express Service schedules will be posted at http://www.tahoetransportation.org .

For added convenience, buses will pick up and drop off directly at the designated stop on US 50 in front of the Tahoe Blue Event Center.