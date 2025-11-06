Tahoe Transportation District names new Deputy Director

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) announces the promotion of Tara Styer to Deputy Director, recognizing her decade-long leadership and deep commitment to improving mobility, safety, and access throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Styer, who previously served as TTD’s Capital Program Manager, has been instrumental in advancing key infrastructure and transit projects that balance transportation efficiency with environmental stewardship. In her new role, she will support Executive Director Jim Marino in managing district operations, overseeing project delivery, and coordinating strategic initiatives across the agency.

“Tara has been a cornerstone of this organization for a decade,” said Jim Marino, Executive Director of the Tahoe Transportation District. “Her extensive experience, collaborative approach and focus on practical, community-driven solutions will continue to strengthen TTD’s role in delivering sustainable transportation options for the region.”

Since joining TTD, Styer has held several leadership positions, including Mobility Manager and Transit Operations Manager, before assuming her role in capital programs. She has successfully led project development, grant writing, contracting, reporting, agency collaboration, parking management, and community engagement—contributing to multiple regional improvements under TTD’s long-term transportation vision.

Prior to her time at TTD, Styer worked with the University of California, San Diego’s Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, where she coordinated injury prevention and transportation safety programs. Her professional background reflects a strong connection between transportation, accessibility, and public health.

“I am honored to step into this new role and continue working alongside such a dedicated team,” said Tara Styer, Deputy Director of the Tahoe Transportation District. “TTD’s mission has always been to create a transportation system that serves residents, visitors, and the environment alike.”

Styer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Montana and a Master’s in Public Health from San Diego State University, as well as multiple certifications from the Transportation Safety Institute and the National Transit Institute.

For details on Tahoe Transportation District and its current projects, visit http://www.TahoeTransportation.org or call (775) 589-5500.