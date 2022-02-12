Tahoe Transportation District resumes limited service

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) announced it will resume operations providing limited-service today, February 12, within the South Lake Tahoe area. Limited bus service will be available on routes 50, 55, and paratransit. Service remains suspended for the 19X and 22 routes. TTD continues to work with the City of South Lake Tahoe and many partners in the region to deliver the maximum amount of service while relocating maintenance and dispatch functions. Full transit schedules will resume as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, several TTD employees noticed some concerning structural problems at the 1679 Shop Street building and immediately reported it to the City so they could review necessary repairs. An inspector immediately red-tagged the building while they survey the area and engage a structural engineer to assess the damage.

For more information and for the most up to date alerts, visit TahoeTransportation.org and follow the district @TahoeTransDistrict on all social media sites.